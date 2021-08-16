Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 16th (ABSI, AIF, ALIM, AMTX, BASE, BEKE, CRWD, DALXF, DDS, ERJ)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 16th:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$58.00 target price on the stock.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $256.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $226.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year in the fiscal second quarter. This marked the fifth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from continued momentum in consumer demand throughout the fiscal second quarter. This along with the continued focus on inventory management and expense control led to sequential growth in the quarter. Improved consumer demand and better inventory management also led to lower markdowns, which boosted gross margin. Lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. However, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Embraer’s second-quarter 2021 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the company continues to witness a modest demand for E-jets. As of Jun 30, 2021, its E-Jets E2 had 162 orders in backlog and 43 aircraft have been delivered globally. Embraer’s main ongoing project in the Commercial Aviation business unit is the development of the E175-E2. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the extended tariff on the import of steel and aluminum might impact the growth prospects of Embraer. Owing to COVID-19’s impacts on the commercial aviation industry, credit agencies have downgraded the stock’s credit rating. Fitch kept the outlook for Embraer’s Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR at Negative. Air traffic outlook seems to be dismal that might hurt Embraer’s prospects.”

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$49.00 target price on the stock.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADRs of PetroChina Company Limited have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Intl Integrated industry so far this year (+40.7% versus +25.1%). Of late, higher energy production and lower lifting costs have been supporting the state-run giant's exploration and production segment. In fact, PetroChina's upstream unit posted 4.1% increase in production in 2020, while oil and gas lifting costs were down 8.3% from what it averaged in the previous 12-month period. However, last year’s historic oil price crash hit PetroChina hard even as the volatility in commodity prices make things challenging for the company. Investors are also worried over PetroChina’s limited progress in expanding its international exposure and reduce dependence on mature domestic areas. As such, the Chinese energy behemoth warrants a cautious stance.”

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock.

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Signet's shares underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been witnessing weak same-store sales in its international segment. During first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company witnessed a decline of 12.2% year over year in same-store sales at the International segment. Also, the segment saw a decrease of 16.6% in the number of transactions owing to mandated store closures in the U.K. The unit’s brick-and-mortar same-store sales fell 40.9% year over year in the reported quarter. Going ahead, management remains concerned regarding consumers’ shift in discretionary spending away from the jewelry category. It envisions same-store sales to be negative in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company’s e-commerce business has been doing well. Its Inspiring Brilliance strategy has also been yielding.”

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $415.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $385.00.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$81.00 price target on the stock.

