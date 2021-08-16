Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

ETRN stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $40,285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

