Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth comprises approximately 2.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EQC shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:EQC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.66. 14,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,084. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,332.50 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.