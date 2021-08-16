Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 28.2% This Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.98 or 0.00025779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $383.44 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,463.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.75 or 0.06961974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $687.31 or 0.01479260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00392404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00154492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.22 or 0.00592343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.35 or 0.00364474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00325690 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

