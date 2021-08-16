ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0334 on Major Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $980,416.26 and approximately $68,434.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,648,745 coins and its circulating supply is 29,369,411 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

