Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 19.7% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 242,925 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,049,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

