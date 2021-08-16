Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches Market Cap of $222,035.51

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 77.9% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $222,035.51 and $21.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.31 or 0.00904107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00046753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00098426 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

