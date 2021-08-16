Ethereum Yield 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,008.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $521,277.63 and approximately $5,008.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for $5.21 or 0.00010993 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.79 or 0.00938042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00110241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047042 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.