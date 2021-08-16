EtherGem (EGEM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,664.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $356,831.64 and approximately $2,664.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00016419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.29 or 0.00896578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00104122 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

