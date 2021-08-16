Ethernity Chain Price Up 30% Over Last 7 Days (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $15.97 or 0.00034967 BTC on major exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $179.89 million and $32.68 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethernity Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00892723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00103044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00046234 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,264,460 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethernity Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethernity Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.