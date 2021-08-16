Etrion (TSE:ETX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 6447932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$75.17 million and a P/E ratio of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

About Etrion (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation operates as an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of net installed solar capacity and 45 megawatts of solar parks under construction in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities.

