EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $26.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. EuroDry has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.20.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EDRY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in EuroDry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EuroDry by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

