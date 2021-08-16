Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERRFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:ERRFY opened at $11.99 on Monday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

