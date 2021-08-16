Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Euronav has increased its dividend by 492.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.94. 1,834,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EURN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

