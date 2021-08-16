Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after buying an additional 107,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after buying an additional 1,759,799 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 802,817 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after buying an additional 505,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 663,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

EURN opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

