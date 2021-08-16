EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS YECO opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81. EV Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

About EV Biologics

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

