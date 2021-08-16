EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS YECO opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81. EV Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $6.37.
About EV Biologics
