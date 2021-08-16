EvenCoin (EVN) Hits Market Cap of $61,103.78

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $61,103.78 and approximately $142,634.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00330505 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001344 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.78 or 0.00970966 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

