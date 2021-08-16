Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $93,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.60. 99,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,501. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Truist boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

