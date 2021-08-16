Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $15.77 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

