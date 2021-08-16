Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $43.29 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,862 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Comcast by 283.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Comcast by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,766,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

CMCSA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 426,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

