Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 39,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $552.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,092. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $546.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $509.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $217.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

