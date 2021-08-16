Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evogene in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76).

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%.

EVGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $2.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 6.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 40.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Evogene during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

