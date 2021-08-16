Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Evolent Health worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Evolent Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Evolent Health by 73.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $29,189,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its position in Evolent Health by 39.8% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 156,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

