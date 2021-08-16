Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIFZF stock remained flat at $$33.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 693. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.