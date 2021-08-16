ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,443.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 6% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,443.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002068 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008674 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.