Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha Sells 100,000 Shares

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Par Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00.

NASDAQ XELA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 271,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,218,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $154.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

