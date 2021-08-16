Expanse (EXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,854.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $2,854.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.78 or 0.06865676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.59 or 0.01481674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00389190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00146558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.18 or 0.00586418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00364235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00328244 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

