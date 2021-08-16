Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $804,580.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $804,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EXPO traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.79. The company had a trading volume of 110,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $116.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.06.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Exponent by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 543,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,428,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exponent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

