Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.08.
EXR traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $175.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20.
In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
