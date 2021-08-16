Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

EXR traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $175.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

