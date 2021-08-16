Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.69.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $175.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

