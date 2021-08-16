Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Down to $42.39

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.39, but opened at $41.05. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $863,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $4,072,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

