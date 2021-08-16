Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) & BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Critical Review

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BIO-key International has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BIO-key International and Ezenia!’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $2.84 million 8.56 -$9.67 million N/A N/A Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ezenia! has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIO-key International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -167.90% -45.22% -38.27% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BIO-key International and Ezenia!, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

BIO-key International presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.93%. Given BIO-key International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Summary

Ezenia! beats BIO-key International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries. The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

