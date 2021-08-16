Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) & Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Critical Analysis

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ezenia! and Juniper Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks $4.45 billion 2.11 $257.80 million $1.06 27.25

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ezenia! and Juniper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A Juniper Networks 1 2 5 0 2.50

Juniper Networks has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.48%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Risk & Volatility

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks 4.49% 8.78% 4.42%

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and juniper access points, which provide wireless access and performance. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data center; Branch SRX family provides an integrated firewall and next-generation firewall; virtual firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; and advanced malware protection, a cloud-based service and Juniper ATP. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Contrail networking and cloud platform, which provides an open-source and standards-based platform for SDN and NFV; Contrail Insights, an optimization and management software platform for public, private, and hybrid clouds; Mist AI-driven Wired, Wireless, and WAN assurance solutions to set and measure key metrics; Mist AI-driven Marvis Virtual Network Assistant, which identifies the root cause of issues; and Netrounds, a software-based active test and service assurance platform. Additionally, the company provides software-as-a-service, technical support, maintenance, and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to end-users in the cloud, service provider, and enterprise markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

