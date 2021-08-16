Falconswap (FSW) Price Tops $0.0666 on Top Exchanges

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $142,955.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Falconswap has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.27 or 0.00937008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00110745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.