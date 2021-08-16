FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $794,608.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00063028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00017095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.16 or 0.00922955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00109530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047401 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

