Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Farfetch posted earnings of ($1.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 22.8% during the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 466,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 86,628 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 109.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 34.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 11.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after purchasing an additional 82,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTCH traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.74. 153,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,367. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.31.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

