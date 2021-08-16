Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $22.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

