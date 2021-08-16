Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Position Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,361 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fastly by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLY opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 318,466 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,438.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $260,073.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,740,584.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,416 shares of company stock worth $8,753,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James began coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

