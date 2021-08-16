FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce $137.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.20 million and the lowest is $132.10 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $554.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.07 million to $561.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $542.46 million, with estimates ranging from $507.67 million to $564.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

