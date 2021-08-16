Feellike (FLL) Achieves Market Cap of $17,311.87

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,311.87 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00157714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,622.17 or 1.00478023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00923391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.90 or 0.06913519 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

