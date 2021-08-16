Ferroglobe (GSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.39 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%.

GSM stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ferroglobe stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 896.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Ferroglobe worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

