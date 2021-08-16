Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday.

FSZ stock opened at C$10.76 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.81.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.