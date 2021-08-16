Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

FSZ stock opened at C$10.76 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.81.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.