Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

