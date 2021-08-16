FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FIGS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

