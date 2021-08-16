Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $73.76 on Exchanges

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.13 billion and approximately $906.82 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $73.76 or 0.00159154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00135050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,442.11 or 1.00205954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.68 or 0.00924943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.39 or 0.06864330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 96,707,056 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

