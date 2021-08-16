Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 10,876 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.11. 2,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,557. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

