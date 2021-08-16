Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 61,413 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 0.11% of Hercules Capital worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

