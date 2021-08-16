Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.75. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,205. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69.

