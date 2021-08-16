Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 406,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,081,020. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

