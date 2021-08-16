Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 2,800 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 150,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,830. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

